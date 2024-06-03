Asigra Announces the General Availability of SaaSAssure®

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Asigra Inc. announced the general availability of SaaSAssure™, a powerful SaaS-based data protection platform designed to provide comprehensive data recovery for SaaS applications. The span of protection goes beyond the ’Big Three’ SaaS applications of Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce to include a multitude of line of business (LoB) applications used by organizations globally.

According to BetterClouds’ State of SaaSOps survey, SaaS solutions will make up 85% of all business software in 2025. With SaaS applications’ annual revenue growth projected to reach $374 billion by 2028, the emergence of the SaaS-powered workplace is inevitable. This explosive growth drives the surging demand for robust business-class SaaS data protection. However, most SaaS applications offer very limited data recovery capabilities, if any, leaving businesses vulnerable. With 67% of companies utilizing SaaS apps experiencing data loss due to accidental or malicious deletions, it is imperative that users protect their own information. This aligns with the shared responsibility model where the cloud service provider (CSP) manages infrastructure security and the business user is responsible for data recovery.

In the shared responsibility model, the SaaS provider agrees to be responsible for securing its cloud infrastructure (servers and network) and takes care of related maintenance and management. The customer is responsible for the data generated and/or stored in the cloud environment from user accounts. To keep the data safe means that customers must back up the data themselves and store it safely under their control. Many organizations fail to layer their own protection on these systems and are often shocked to discover their data lost, stolen or compromised when improperly protected.

Asigra’s new generation SaaSAssure platform offers data protection that empowers organizations to safeguard critical SaaS application data comprehensively. Designed from the ground up as a true cloud-based service, SaaSAssure provides enterprise-grade data recovery, compliance, and security across an extensive portfolio of SaaS applications. With its foundation in robust AWS architecture, SaaSAssure integrates advanced security features that protect against both external threats and internal mishaps, preventing data loss. For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), it provides a valuable opportunity to enhance their solution suite to better support clients. Capabilities include:

• SaaS Data Protection – Broadest multitenant SaaS app coverage featuring data assurance and control as well as risk and compliance mitigation.

• Secure by Design – Several advanced security capabilities, including industry-first Multi-Person Approvals (MPA), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), AES 256-bit encryption, ransomware protection and more.

• Flexible Storage Options – Choice of backup targets include Asigra Cloud Storage, Bring Your Own Storage (BYOS), or data sovereignty.

• Quick to Set up and Easy to Use – From start to protection in under five minutes.

• Single Console Management – Multi-tenant capable single dashboard for required actions and notifications to maximize IT resources.

• Pre-Configured SaaS App Integrations – Key multi-tenant SaaS applications are pre-integrated for use. The user is only required to configure authorizations.

SaaS Data Protection Delivered by the Channel With the cloud-native SaaSAssure platform, Managed Service Providers can better manage and protect the SaaS powered business with a broad selection of multi-tenant connectors, built from the ground up to improve resiliency. SaaSAssure is complementary to existing backup solutions, allowing partners to expand their service portfolios and revenues without having to switch from existing backup software partner(s).

Of the wide range of SaaS applications supported by the channel, Asigra’s SaaSAssure platform brings pre-configured integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft 365, MS Exchange, SharePoint, JIRA and Confluence (both by Atlassian), Quickbooks Online (Intuit Inc.), Box, OneDrive, and HubSpot, with more to be announced as the platform expands.

Availability

Asigra SaaSAssure is available for immediate deployment.