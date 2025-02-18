Armis Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Armis is recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms.

Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security is at a critical inflection point. As IT, OT, IoT, IIoT and IoMT environments become more interconnected, we believe this recognition by Gartner ® highlights our commitment to delivering scalable, AI-driven real-time cyber exposure management, enabling organizations to see, protect and manage their entire attack surface.

Get the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report to:

Learn about the latest trends shaping CPS Security

Discover where vendors stand on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

See why Armis has been named a Leader