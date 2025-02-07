Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Arctic Wolf and BlackBerry Announce Closing of Acquisition for Cylance

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Arctic Wolf® and BlackBerry Limited announced the successful closing of the acquisition of BlackBerry’s Cylance® endpoint security assets by Arctic Wolf. The two companies entered into a definitive agreement on December 15, 2024.

Aurora Endpoint Security is Arctic Wolf’s portfolio of advanced endpoint protection solutions, designed to extend AI-driven prevention and detection capabilities directly to the endpoint. Seamlessly integrated into the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, Aurora Endpoint Security leverages insights from over 10,000 customers and more than 7 trillion security observations weekly to address advanced and emerging threats. Aurora Endpoint Security includes four solutions tailored to meet diverse customer needs: Aurora Protect, Aurora Endpoint Defence, Aurora Managed Endpoint Defence On-Demand, and Aurora Managed Endpoint Defence.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 