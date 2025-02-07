Arctic Wolf and BlackBerry Announce Closing of Acquisition for Cylance

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Arctic Wolf® and BlackBerry Limited announced the successful closing of the acquisition of BlackBerry’s Cylance® endpoint security assets by Arctic Wolf. The two companies entered into a definitive agreement on December 15, 2024.

Aurora Endpoint Security is Arctic Wolf’s portfolio of advanced endpoint protection solutions, designed to extend AI-driven prevention and detection capabilities directly to the endpoint. Seamlessly integrated into the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, Aurora Endpoint Security leverages insights from over 10,000 customers and more than 7 trillion security observations weekly to address advanced and emerging threats. Aurora Endpoint Security includes four solutions tailored to meet diverse customer needs: Aurora Protect, Aurora Endpoint Defence, Aurora Managed Endpoint Defence On-Demand, and Aurora Managed Endpoint Defence.