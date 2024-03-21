Apricorn Introduces Industry’s First 24TB Hardware Encrypted USB Drive

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Apricorn announced the release of a 24TB version of its Aegis Padlock DT and Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives. Apricorn is the first to bring a 24TB encrypted drive to market, having previously introduced the 20TB and 22TB devices to meet increased data storage demands.

The announcement comes as businesses face mounting challenges with vast troves of data, necessitating the need for retention strategies that not only adhere to regulatory mandates, but also align with operational requirements. The new 24TB drive delivers just that, with high performance and mass capacity for industries such as healthcare, financial services, education, and government, while ensuring the security of users’ data.

Both the Padlock DT and Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives come with AegisWare™ - the proprietary firmware and feature set unique to Apricorn’s Aegis Secure Drives and Secure Keys. Consistent with the Apricorn line of secure drives, passwords, and commands are entered by way of the device’s on-board keypad. All authentication and encryption processes take place within the device itself and never involve software or share critical security parameters (such as passwords) with the host computer. Additionally, all have military grade 256-bit AES XTS encryption so firmware is locked down and can’t be updated or modified, defending against malware and ensuring data remains secure and accessible only by the user.

Featuring the largest encrypted external USB storage capacity in its class, the Aegis Padlock DT and Aegis Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives offer 11 capacities ranging from 2TB up to the new 24TB of secure storage. Fully hardware-based and 256-bit AES XTS encrypted, the Padlock DT series bolsters on-board keypad PIN authentication and ultra-fast USB 3.2 (3.0) data transfer speeds. All data is encrypted on the fly as it’s being written to the drive, and the device’s PINs and data remain encrypted when the drives are at rest.

Apricorn devices provide a simple and secure method for transporting sensitive data outside the firewall or storing offline and helps companies in regulated industries adhere to compliance regulations including finance, government, power & energy, legal and healthcare. Visit www.apricorn.com for more information on the Aegis Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives.