AppOmni Listed on the FedRAMP®️ Marketplace

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

AppOmn has officially achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) In Process status, marking a significant milestone toward full authorization. This designation allows AppOmni to engage federal agencies and brings the company closer to delivering SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solutions across the public sector. Partnering with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), this achievement underscores its commitment to meeting the highest security standards required by the U.S. government.

FedRAMP was established in 2011 to promote the adoption of secure cloud services at scale for the U.S. government. It provides a common security framework for all government agencies. Once a cloud security service meets the baseline requirements and is authorized, it can be used by any federal agency. This program increases efficiencies, reduces costs, and encourages innovation through the cultivation of public-private partnerships.

For federal agencies, SaaS platforms are essential for managing mission-critical data. According to Gartner, U.S. government spending for SaaS applications and services surged from $161.9B in 2022 to $183.7B in 2023, and there’s every indication that this will continue to accelerate.

With FedRAMP In Process status, AppOmni helps agencies meet several rigorous compliance frameworks, including:

Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA): Establishes security guidelines to protect federal information systems from cyber threats.

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53: Provides security controls for federal information systems to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

FedRAMP: Focuses on ensuring secure cloud environments by standardizing security assessment, authorization, and monitoring processes for cloud products and services.

AppOmni’s SaaS Security Platform continuously monitors SaaS APIs and configurations, helping federal agencies confidently secure their SaaS applications while maintaining compliance with these essential frameworks.

The FedRAMP In Process designation reflects AppOmni’s dedication to driving innovation and security in the SaaS ecosystem. As pioneers in SaaS Security Posture Management, AppOmni has long understood the evolving security challenges organizations face. With this deep industry expertise, the company is uniquely positioned to help federal agencies navigate the complexities of SaaS security.

Its decision to pursue FedRAMP authorization is rooted in the company’s philosophy that secure cloud adoption should empower organizations, not burden them with risk. This milestone marks a strategic step in expanding AppOmni’s security framework to meet the stringent requirements of the U.S. government, ensuring that it aligns with the same standards that federal agencies rely on for data protection and compliance.

AppOmni not only meets these standards but also goes beyond, offering continuous monitoring, threat detection, and integration with compliance tools like FISMA and NIST. Its cross-platform approach addresses misconfigurations, data access risks, and compliance gaps, providing federal agencies with the security tools necessary to confidently adopt SaaS technologies. This achievement reaffirms AppOmni’s commitment to enabling secure, scalable, and compliant SaaS environments for the federal sector.

While many SaaS platforms have built-in security features, AppOmni takes SaaS security many steps further. Native security features, such as those provided by Salesforce or ServiceNow, focus on securing their own platforms. In contrast, AppOmni delivers a comprehensive, cross-platform solution that secures multiple SaaS applications in a unified view.

The in-depth SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) capabilities in the AppOmni platform ensure universal coverage by continuously scanning for security trends, analyzing policy issues, investigating third-party SaaS applications, and providing real-time threat detection. Beyond individual platforms, we secure the entire SaaS environment, including configurations, APIs, and SaaS-to-SaaS integrations.

As federal agencies adopt more SaaS platforms, AppOmni’s FedRAMP In Process designation confirms its ability to keep sensitive data secure and compliant with federal regulations. Federal agencies can confidently manage their entire SaaS ecosystem, ensuring security and compliance across configurations, APIs, and third-party integrations.

As AppOmni continues its journey toward full FedRAMP authorization, it remains committed to providing cutting-edge SaaS security solutions that meet the evolving needs of the public sector. The company looks forward to strengthening its partnerships with federal agencies and delivering the security, compliance, and visibility they need to safely manage their SaaS environments.

AppOmni has been recognized as the 2023 Company of the Year for Global SSPM by Frost & Sullivan and 2023 CRN Stellar Startup. The FedRAMP In Process status further cements its position as a leader in SaaS security solutions.