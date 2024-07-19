AppOmni Brings Aboard Industry Veteran Joel Wallenstrom

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

AppOmni announced that industry veteran Joel Wallenstrom joins the company as General Manager. In this new role, Joel will lead a united function that brings together the Product, Engineering, and Customer Success disciplines. His appointment aims to elevate AppOmni as the top choice for business-critical SaaS security, thanks to its leading SaaS security posture management (SSPM) and threat detection capabilities.

Joel brings a unique set of credentials to his new role. He was previously CEO of Wickr, a secure communications provider that was acquired by Amazon Web Services (AWS). He led the transformation of the company’s key offering from a consumer messaging app to an end-to-end encrypted collaboration platform used by Fortune 100 companies and critical commands across the Five Eyes and NATO allies.

Previously, he served as President & CEO of iSEC Partners, a professional services firm highly respected for its cutting-edge independent security research and incident response in high-profile cyber cases. In 2010, security consulting firm NCC Group acquired iSEC Partners, and he subsequently served as GM of North America for the parent company. During this period, NCC Group acquired leading security players, notably Matasano, Intrepidus, FOX-IT and VSR. He began his career in tech security in late 1999 as Director for Strategic Alliances, @stake, one of the first information security providers.

