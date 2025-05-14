Apple iOS 18.5 Update - Expert Comment

May 2025 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

“For users of Apple devices, it’s highly important to patch now. The iOS 18.5 update addresses at least thirty vulnerabilities in key components and applications, including FaceTime and iCloud Document sharing. These could present serious risks to users of Apple devices if left unpatched.

The update doesn’t just offer feature enhancements, but critical defences that protect sensitive data.

Delaying this update leaves Apple users and their devices exposed to known vulnerabilities and once cyber attackers have the details of these flaws, it won’t be long before they take advantage and attack those that are unpatched.”