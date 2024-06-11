Rechercher
Appdome Wins Spring 2024 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Appdome was awarded the Spring 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. Intellyx bestows this award upon vendors who make it through their rigorous briefing selection process.

Appdome is recognized across the industry for its unique ability to help brands and enterprises consolidate mobile security, fraud and compliance under a single pane of glass. The Appdome Unified Mobile App Defense Platform empowers mobile brands and enterprises with full defense lifecycle automation, bringing together the build, monitor, and respond with 300+ mobile app defenses in the CI/CD pipeline. Among Appdome’s latest industry-first mobile breakthroughs in 2024 include SDK protection, agentless mobile EDR & MTD, MobileBOT defense, real-time social engineering defense, and geo compliance, plus integrations for Firebase Robo Test and Atlassian Bamboo.


