Appdome Wins Four Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for Protecting Consumer & Enterprise Apps

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Appdome announces it has been named a Top InfoSec Innovator in four market categories by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. The market categories and specific recognition include Hot Company Bot Management, Most Innovative Fraud Prevention, Most Innovative Mobile Endpoint Solution, and Most Innovative Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Solution.

A red and gold shield with white text Description automatically generated

"We see Appdome adding value to the mobile economy inside and out, and that’s why we recognized them for Bot Protection and Anti-Fraud, two awards for protecting consumer-facing mobile apps and Mobile Endpoint and BYOD, two awards for protecting the enterprise mobile workforce, all of which leverage the power of AI/ML based automation to deliver fast, cost-effective cyber defense," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The Appdome Platform provides full lifecycle defense for mobile brands and enterprises. It’s the only solution that can centralize mobile defense for external-consumer and internal-employee use cases into one platform and workflow, and streamline the secure, monitor and respond lifecycle for 340+ mobile defenses with ease. Appdome 340+ defenses work with all Android & iOS platforms and mobile apps and include the widest defense selection offered by any one vendor. To simplify deployment, maintain agility, and shorten incident response times, Appdome uses AI/ML to code the defenses into Android & iOS applications and mobile SDKs as well as to monitor and respond automatically to threats and attacks as they arise. The CyberDefense Magazine Innovator awards recognize key Appdome Mobile Defense innovations:

Appdome MobileBOT Defense - Appdome MobileBOT Defense is the only mobile in-app defense to stop mobile Bot attacks on the client-side with no code, no SDK , no server that works with any WAF or firewall and deploys in minutes. Because Appdome MobileBOT defense detects and prevents attacks on the client side, it immediately reduces bot traffic that immediately eliminates BOT traffic and dramatically reduces WAF traffic costs.

Appdome Mobile Fraud Prevention - Appdome Anti-Fraud is the only mobile in-app defense to stop fraud attacks on the client-side with no code, no SDK, no server that deploys in minutes. Because Appdome uniquely detects fraudulent activities on the client side, it stops attacks before they reach the backend at much lower cost and complexity than systems that use behavioral analysis. Appdome defenses span geo compliance, know your customer, social engineering, account takeover (ATO) prevention, gaming cheat/fraud and more. Appdome detects and protects from hundreds of fraudulent attacks and techniques including brute force event flooding, keystroke injection, overlay attacks, auto-clickers use of emulators or virtual environments, android debug bridge (ADB), geolocation spoofing, mobile spyware and more.

Appdome Mobile EDR - Appdome Mobile EDR provides complete enterprise mobile defense by building detection and defenses into mobile apps used by employees with no agent, no SDK, no coding and no proprietary server/service. Appdome Mobile EDR closes the mobile gap that enterprise EDR vendors have by providing agentless real-time threat analysis of the user and device detecting +340 risks including jailbreak/root, malware, spyware and more with data fed into Appdome ThreatScope EDR and any SIEM, Enterprise EDR, or other system on the backend. With the Appdome agentless approach, the detection defenses are built into any internally developed or commercial mobile apps used by the employees running apps, providing full visibility and automated detection.

Appdome Enterprise BYOD - Appdome provides complete BYOD mobile defense by building detection and defenses into mobile apps used by employees with no agent, no SDK, no coding and no proprietary server/service. With the Appdome agentless approach, the detection defenses are built into any internally developed or commercial mobile apps used by the employees running the BYOD Device, providing full visibility and automated detection. With Appdome, organizations can automatically build in SDKs for leading EMM/UEM platforms including Microsoft InTune, VMWare WorkspaceOne, and BlackBerry quickly and easily.