Appdome Unveils Threat Dynamics™

January 2025 by Marc Jacob

Appdome announced that a new AI-Native threat-management module called Threat Dynamics™ will be offered inside Appdome’s ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Threat Dynamics uses AI deep learning to continuously evaluate the likelihood of a successful exploit from more than 400+ attack vectors and calculate a Mobile Risk Index™ for each business and mobile application. This allows businesses to see how threats move across the production environment, empowering them to quickly prioritize and focus on the attack vectors with the highest potential impact and preempt these threats before they escalate. This also allows businesses to continuously benchmark and manage their business- and application-level risk against the baseline of Appdome’s growing monthly data stream of tens of billions of mobile fraud, scam, bot, and cyber threat events globally. These new capabilities add to ThreatScope Mobile XDR’s existing real-time threat intelligence, inspection, and rapid response capabilities.

As mobile becomes the business, the landscape of fraud and cyber-attacks in the mobile economy has grown significantly. It now includes a wide range of adversaries, such as active hacker communities, criminal organizations, and AI-powered attacks. In this economy, attack vectors such as account takeover (ATO), on-device fraud (ODF), scams, identity theft, bot attacks, and more are proliferating quickly. Mobile businesses switched to Appdome to accelerate their defense time to market, eliminate work, gain automation through machine learning, and build any combination of Appdome’s 10,000+ dynamic defense plugins into mobile apps fast. With Appdome Threat Dynamics, mobile businesses can now leverage the biggest and most diverse data stream of mobile fraud and threat events in the digital economy to take a holistic and continuous approach to threat management. With Threat Dynamics, businesses leverage the power of AI to analyze and benchmark their active attack surface against the active attack surface in billions of Appdome-defended mobile apps. By analyzing this data from multiple perspectives, mobile businesses can see how cyber-attacks, fraud, and threats move across the mobile business and use Appdome’s Threat Dynamics to identify fraud and cyber-attack patterns early on, rank the potential impact of each attack prospectively, and preempt cyber-attacks, fraud, and threats before the attacks proliferate.

Data Siloes and Basic High-Med-Low Severities Are Not Enough.

Mobile businesses need usable and relevant data about the attacks and threats impacting their Android & iOS applications, users, identities, and transactions. However, point products aimed at mobile app security, mobile fraud prevention, KYC checks, and mobile identity only provide one slice of data. These slices are often available in siloed implementations that isolate data to one app, customer, and attack vector only. The same products either can’t or don’t aggregate, analyze, or expose data from all installations, leverage adaptive learning models or apply AI to benchmark trends, virality, or future potential impact of attacks. The output from these systems is often limited to human-defined “true / false” or “high,” “medium,” and “low” severity designations, which fatigue users and lead to false positives and missed attacks.

Appdome’s Threat Dynamics leverages AI and Appdome’s big-data footprint to continuously analyze and rank mobile threats, including fraud, malware, and bot trends in its global data set. Using this data, Threat Dynamics continuously calculates a Mobile Risk Index™ for each mobile business and app, providing a holistic, living, and dynamic context to the threat data sent to their ThreatScope instance. Threat Dynamics also shows how fraud, cyber-attacks, and other threats move across mobile apps, releases, installations, devices, users, and networks. With Threat Dynamics, mobile businesses can see which attacks are moving fastest, which mobile applications suffer the most, and which attacks are likely to have the biggest impact on the business. Trends such as Infection Rate, Attack Frequency, Attack Velocity, Cohort Placement, Variance, Projected Impact, and more are provided for each attack, application, release, device, OS, geographic source, and other dimensions.