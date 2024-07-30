Appdome announced its new Threat Resolution Center

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Appdome announced its new Threat Resolution Center, powered by GenAI. The new service enables mobile support teams to instantly identify mobile threats, generate context-specific resolution steps, and improve threat response for all stakeholders. Appdome will be demonstrating the new GenAI powered Threat Resolution Center live at the upcoming Black Hat USA cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas Aug. 7 and 8.

The scope, diversity, and sophistication of mobile threats are exploding. This, combined with the proliferation of malware, spyware and AI-based threats, means that the risk to mobile identity, data and transactions is higher than ever. Legacy mobile app security, anti-fraud and other products don’t consider the user experience. When mobile attacks happen, mobile end users are typically locked out of their accounts and left confused, frustrated, and flying blind. Likewise, understanding, and troubleshooting mobile cyber-attacks and threats is complex, time consuming and costly – for the mobile brand, enterprise and user.

The new Appdome Threat Resolution Center leverages the power of GenAI to provide real-time, context-specific, step-by-step guidance for end users to resolve threats and attacks on mobile devices quickly. This gives mobile support teams and end users the information they need to get past any attack fast. It also shrinks the mobile attack surface by speeding removal of mobile threats on end user devices. Mobile support teams also realize a boost in productivity by delivering faster mean time to resolution (MTTR) and reducing overall cost of threat response for all end users.

Fraud, malware and other attacks, combined with limited attack data and poor resolutions destroy the mobile experience. When cyberattacks happen, fire-drills arise between cyber and support teams. Triage, diagnosis and removing threats from mobile devices is extremely complex, time-consuming and challenging due to the immense diversity and dynamic nature of (a) mobile exploits, tools and malware, (b) mobile devices, (c) mobile operating systems (OS), (d) mobile networks and (e) other factors. To make matters worse, many forms of malware can hide inside other mobile apps, and access mobile apps via accessibility, custom keyboards and other settings. What works to remove a threat on one mobile device, mobile OS and network will not work for a different threat on a different mobile device, mobile OS and network.

How Appdome Threat Resolution Center Works

When an attack or threat is detected by an Appdome-protected mobile app, the Appdome Defense Framework in a mobile app dynamically generates a context-specific ThreatCode™. The ThreatCode is encoded with detailed and specific data about the threat, attack method, device, OS and other information, providing the DNA of each attack on the mobile end user’s device. Support, engineering or cyber personnel at mobile brands and enterprises enter the ThreatCode into Appdome’s Threat Resolution Center where Appdome’s Threat Resolution Agent™ generates the GenAI-prompts using retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to query and optimize responses from GenAI for the attack. The resolution response includes how to identify and understand the attack, how to find the attack, and the step-by-step instructions to remediate or remove the mobile threat on the end user’s device, creating – for the first time - true self-service threat response and real-time threat resolution for mobile end users.