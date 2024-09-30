Apono Raises $15.5M Series A Funding

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Apono announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round, raising $15.5 million. The funding round was led by New Era Capital Partners, with participation from Mindset Ventures, Redseed Ventures, Silvertech Ventures, initial seed investors, and more.

The newly secured funds will be used to advance Apono’s mission of providing AI-driven, simple, innovative, and secure solutions that organizations need to manage access in complex, distributed cloud environments.

Additionally, these newly secured funds will be used to accelerate product development and enable Apono to continue its growth, deliver unparalleled value to its customers, and solidify its position as a leader in the identity security space. This latest round

brings the total investment from new and current investors to $20.5 million, underscoring strong investor confidence in Apono’s vision and capabilities.

Apono is a next-gen solution for cloud access governance. The company is committed to delivering capabilities that meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises and support the development, operations and

security teams responsible for securing and maintaining cloud environments they depend on. Apono’s innovative approach provides organizations with a deep understanding of privileged access within their cloud environments, enforces robust security guardrails,

and leverages AI-driven least privilege and anomaly detection capabilities to enhance security measures while providing a frictionless experience for end-users.

With this investment, Apono is set to significantly expand its US sales and marketing teams, while also expanding investments in research and development. After the company recorded a 300% increase in revenue

the last 3 quarters, Apono has welcomed several key industry executives, further bolstering its market position and enhancing its ability to support a rapidly growing customer base. Customers can anticipate new AI-based access product offerings and improved

support from Apono’s sales engineering and customer success teams, which have tripled in size in the US. Additionally, to meet the needs of new enterprise customers, the company has added enterprise support teams who will deliver the scale of service today’s

enterprises require. These strategic developments will ensure seamless onboarding and continuous support for Apono’s expanding clientele.

Apono is devoted to addressing the evolving needs of the identity and access security landscape, particularly as it has grown to play a more significant role in today’s modern cloud environment. Apono’s

solution was built from the ground up to empower organizations to deliver just-in-time, just-enough access management at scale by bridging the security-operational gap in identity and access management. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Apono

is poised to redefine how organizations manage and secure access, ensuring robust protection and seamless operations in an ever-changing digital world.