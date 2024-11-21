Apono announced an update to the Apono Cloud Access Platform

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Apono announced an update to the Apono Cloud Access Platform that enables users to automatically discover and revoke standing access to resources across their cloud environments. Users can then create guardrails for sensitive resources, allowing Apono to process and assess access requests, and quickly provide Just-in-Time, Just-Enough access to users when needed. Today’s update will be available across all three major cloud service providers, with AWS being the first to launch, followed by Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Standing access within the cloud has long been a prime target for cybercriminals, enabling them to swiftly escalate both horizontally and vertically during a breach. However, security teams have lacked complete visibility over existing standing access, leaving critical vulnerabilities across the user base. Additionally, security teams have been reluctant to revoke existing standing access due to the risk of impacting users’ day-to-day needs, which can ultimately lead to significantly hampering business operations across the organization.

Today’s update allows users to overcome this challenge by enabling security teams to:

• Gain complete visibility over user permissions, identifying 100% of standing user entitlements in the cloud and where high-risk, standing privileges exist.

• Confidently and seamlessly remove 95% of standing entitlements without impacting business operations.

• Use critical insights on high-risk permissions to inform remediation plans, guide administrators in establishing access flows, and automatically grant Just-in-Time, Just-Enough access to cloud resources for only the required duration before access is revoked again.

Apono will provide in-person demonstrations of today’s update and the complete Apono Cloud Access Platform at AWS.