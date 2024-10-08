American Water and MoneyGram Cyberattacks - Integrity360 comment

October 2024 by Andy Rock, Solutions Architect, Integrity360

In light of the cyber attacks on America Water and Moneygram, please see comments below from Andy Rock, Solutions Architect, Integrity360:

American Water attack

"It’s crucial to recognise the significant risks that utility providers face today. Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure can disrupt essential services and impact public trust. With attacks on essential infrastructure on the rise, this incident highlights the need to separate OT from IT systems to prevent unauthorised access and minimise disruption. American Water’s prompt response, involving third-party cybersecurity experts and collaboration with law enforcement, underscores the importance of swift action and transparency. Organisations need to strengthen their defences, improve visibility, conduct regular cybersecurity assessments, and foster a culture of vigilance to protect vital systems and data."

MoneyGram attack

"The recent cyberattack on MoneyGram, involving the theft of personal information, underscores the need for robust data security measures. Protecting sensitive data is critical, but it’s equally essential to implement advanced detection capabilities for potential exfiltration. Organisations must continuously monitor for unusual data access patterns and promptly identify breaches to mitigate impacts. MoneyGram’s response highlights the importance of transparency, but the incident serves as a reminder that data security must extend beyond mere protection to include comprehensive detection and response capabilities to guard against evolving threats."