Opinion

Amazon Prime Day - Max Gannon, Cofense comment

July 2024 by Max Gannon, Senior Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst at Cofense

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day which begins tomorrow, 7/16, and runs through 7/17, the commentary from Max Gannon, Cyber Intelligence Team Manager at Cofense.

Amazon customers should of course be aware of the usual phishing emails about the account needing a reset, payment information needing to be updated, and so on. What is likely to trip people up are the package notification emails that will start pouring in shortly after Amazon Prime Day when everyone starts to expect a package. Honestly, just using the app is a great way to get notifications and fix problems while avoiding all of the pitfalls of emails that could be malicious.


