Altair Earns ISO/IEC27001:2022 Certification for Global Operations

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Altair has earned the ISO/IEC27001:2022 – an information security management system (ISMS) certification – externally audited against the frameworks set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification for the 2022 framework solidifies Altair’s status as an international leader in information security and solidifies its commitment to following the latest global information security frameworks.

According to the ISO, “Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means that an organization or business has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard. An information security management system implemented according to this standard is a tool for risk management, cyber-resilience, and operational excellence.”

Holding this certification verifies that Altair complies with modern security requirements including web filtering, cloud security, threat intelligence, hybrid and remote work, and more. It also consists of the people, processes, and technology providing security controls supporting Altair’s business operations in software engineering, sales, technical support, human resources, and enterprise applications development.