ALSO Cloud UK highlights need for robust, proactive cybersecurity measures against ongoing ransomware threats

April 2025

With a shift towards malware-free attack techniques reported by CrowdStrike’s 2025 Global Threat Report, to be one of the defining trends shaping the threat landscape in the past five years, leveraging trusted services to conduct malicious activities is becoming the norm. It is no longer enough to be prepared to protect against sophisticated threats, as malicious cyber actors are willing and able to use and abuse existing tools to gain access to business systems, wreaking major havoc and disruption.

This year proves to be no different, with February reported as the worst month on record for ransomware attacks. Businesses need a plan B when it comes to keeping their data secured and ensuring that a rogue attack won’t disrupt their operations entirely.

Mark Appleton, Chief Customer Officer for ALSO UK, a leading technology provider for the ICT industry, believes that MSPs and UK businesses are currently undervaluing the importance of robust cybersecurity and data backup procedures when it comes to preventing ransomware from damaging their businesses.

“Cyber threat actors are constantly looking to leak data, whether it be through endpoint weaknesses, unclean cyber-hygiene practices, or just constantly wearing down businesses with relentless ransomware attempts. The advent of AI has taken this one step further; AI has redefined security in many ways but has also strengthened attack efforts – not necessarily in the quality of attacks, but definitely in the quantity businesses face.

“When it comes to covering your assets, ensuring business resiliency with a robust data backup can be the difference between ransomware attacks crippling your business for good, or staying afloat against relentless attacks. This is especially important when managing several backups at once, as failures can easily go unnoticed until it becomes a critical issue, which at that point has become too late to fix.”

ALSO UK recently exhibited at Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, alongside cloud backup and recovery services provider Dropsuite, to discuss the latest cybersecurity challenges and innovations with other industry leaders.

Appleton continues by highlighting why MSPs need that added level of trust more than ever against ransomware threats.

“Confidence in your recovery solution being able to protect digital assets in the event of a ransomware attack is key. This means not just reacting to the most major attacks but constantly staying vigilant for the minor ones that might be causing damage just under the surface. MSPs in particular need a unified recovery approach that accounts for scaling to business sizes, and protecting and governing data across many silos, all without skimping on service.

“Each entry point requires a different security approach, and patch priority is often based on what’s needed most rather than what’s needed period. MSPs don’t even realise they need to find when it comes to the vulnerabilities in their system, regardless of the additional stresses of threat actors leaking data. Keeping a robust recovery system in place means that, in the event of an attack – which is almost certain to occur at some point – your business and MSP operations aren’t disqualified from the market, and stay strong against data breaches from relentless attacks.”

Appleton concludes: “Understanding the growing risks businesses face in today’s digital landscape is always a priority when it comes to providing the best cybersecurity and data protection solutions. Through strategic partnerships, we can provide MSPs and UK businesses alike with enhanced business resiliency, regulated compliance, and greater critical data safeguarding.”