Airbus completes acquisition of infodas

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Airbus Defence and Space has finalised the acquisition of infodas, a German company that provides cybersecurity and IT solutions in the public sector including for defence and critical infrastructures, and which is now becoming an Airbus subsidiary. This follows receipt of the required regulatory approvals.

With the exponential growth of cyber threats, along with the increasing digitalisation and connectivity of defence and aerospace products and systems, cybersecurity is an important component of Airbus’ development. Over the last years, the company has continuously developed its cybersecurity capabilities and expertise, ensuring the best possible protection for its products, operations, customers, and ecosystem, including in the perspective of major military programmes such as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS).

Infodas with around 250 employees and annual revenues of about 50 million euros is headquartered in Cologne, it has additional offices in Germany in Berlin, Bonn, Hamburg, Munich and Mainz. The company has been certified by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) as an IT security service provider in the areas of information system auditing, consulting and penetration tests. The infodas Secure Domain Transition (SDoT) Security Gateway product family is approved for classification levels up to secret. The products are also certified in accordance with the Common Criteria (CC) and have other country-specific certificates.