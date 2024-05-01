AI’s potential impact on local elections, expert reveals

May 2024 by Christoph C. Cemper, an AI expert on behalf of AIPRM

“As the UK gears up for the local elections on May 2nd, we’re bracing for a surge in online disinformation and AI-driven scams. The intricate algorithms behind these schemes can prey on vulnerabilities in our digital infrastructure, manipulating public opinion with alarming efficiency.

It’s imperative that we arm ourselves with digital literacy and proactive measures to combat this evolving threat and ensure that our elections remain fair and free from manipulation."

“Governments worldwide, including Austria and the UK, have been criticised for their lacklustre approach to understanding and implementing effective cyber security strategies when it comes to online disinformation. This critique is not without merit, as evidenced by the current state of cyber security preparedness in these nations.”

“The UK government has claimed readiness to combat cyber threats, citing a £2.6 billion investment in their cyber security strategy and the establishment of minimum standards for cyber security through the NCSC’s Cyber Essentials scheme. However, these measures are akin to the basic security protocols implemented in standard IT departments of small companies, such as 2FA and MFA login authentication. The ambiguity surrounding the allocation of the substantial £2.6 billion investment raises questions about its effectiveness in combating advanced cyber threats.”

“The cited report on cyber threats appears to be outdated, failing to reflect the current landscape of cyber crime and online disinformation in 2024. The report’s superficial treatment of contemporary AI technologies, such as deep fakes, suggests a last-minute attempt to include modern issues without providing an accurate or forward-looking assessment of current and future criminal activities.”

“One alarming trend is the use of custom AI models designed to mimic the communication style of specific individuals or companies, thereby facilitating more targeted and effective cyber attacks.

Deep fakes pose a significant threat during election times due to their ability to convincingly manipulate audio and video content, often with malicious intent. These sophisticated tools can be used to fabricate speeches, interviews, or statements from political figures, creating false narratives that are difficult to discern from reality.

With the potential to sway public opinion, sow discord, or discredit candidates, deep fakes can easily amplify disinformation campaigns during both local and general elections. The speed and reach of social media platforms exacerbate the problem, enabling these manipulated videos to spread rapidly and widely before their authenticity can be verified.”

“Protecting against cyber threats is not merely a technical issue; it requires widespread awareness of AI capabilities and their potential misuse. This includes educating judicial office holders, as highlighted in a December 12 release by the Judiciary of the UK, about the challenges posed by deep fake technology.”

“The current approach to cyber security, while highlighting some important aspects, downplays the actual potential and severity of modern cyber threats. It is imperative that governments and organisations worldwide take immediate and more substantial action to safeguard against these evolving risks. This is not just a matter of technology; it’s a matter of national and global security.”