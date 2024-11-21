Acumen Cyber moves to new premises in the East End of Glasgow

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Acumen Cyber announced its move to new premises at the award winning EastWorks development in Dalmarnock, supporting its expanding Security Operations Centre (SOC) and growing team.

Acumen Cyber is one of Scotland’s most exciting cyber start-ups, delivering engineering-led managed security services, underpinned by market-leading technology to the UK market to help organisations combat their most complex cyber security challenges.

Acumen’s team of 30 staff offer clients a CREST accredited SOC plus a roster of world-leading technology partners, which includes SentinelOne, Elastic, CrowdStrike, Fortinet and Recorded Future. This turns Acumen into one of the only MSSPs to offer such a powerful combination of security engineering capability and market-leading technology to the UK market.

The move to EastWorks supports Acumen’s ambitious expansion targets to grow its team to 50 in 2025 and become a top five UK MSSP in the next five years.

The new premises will also host Acumen’s cutting-edge, 24/7 SOC, which boasts some of the most advanced threat detection, response and prevention capabilities within the UK. Working from the SOC, Acumen’s team of security engineers will deliver unparalleled expertise, helping to secure organisations across Scotland, the UK and internationally.

EastWorks is a former Victorian era gas purifier shed built in 1843 which was repurposed and regenerated in 2023 by Clyde Gateway, Scotland’s largest regeneration project, as part of its strategy to bring more business investment into the area. The £9m development was the first commercial building to be connected to Clyde Gateway’s District Heating Network which provides sustainable heat and hot water to the building. It also has the top rated, Vin18 cafe onsite.

Acumen Cyber is leasing over 6,800 sq ft of space and joins ESG specialist Utopi and collaborative workspace provider, Red Tree Business Suites, in having a presence at EastWorks.