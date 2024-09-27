Acumen Cyber Achieves CREST Security Operations Centre Accreditation

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Acumen Cyber, an engineer-powered cyber security services provider, announced its Security Operations Centre (SOC) has received accreditation from CREST, the internationally recognised body that supports and certifies the highest-quality organisations and individuals in the cyber security industry. The accreditation, which was received on 16th July, demonstrates that CREST has recognised Acumen’s ability to deliver the highest level of protection to detect, analyse, and respond to cyber threats.

Unlike other SOCs, Acumen’s team of engineers are proactive threat hunters that work with an ‘assumed breach’ mentality. Every alert is treated as a potential true positive, until proven otherwise, while the SOC boasts a team of full-stack engineers who understand the entire lifecycle of a security event. The team works 24/7 from Acumen’s state-of-the-art SOC and follows an ethos that if you open an investigation, you close an investigation, empowering the team, while offering confidence to customers that any potential threats will always be investigated fully, and remediated, by the highest calibre of security engineers.

Headquartered in Glasgow, Acumen offers clients a roster of market-leading technology partners includes CrowdStrike, Elastic, Fortinet, and Sentinel One – turning it into one of the only MSSPs to offer such a powerful combination of world leading products to the UK market. Acumen’s core lies in its engineering excellence, adopting a unique approach that views security as an engineering challenge encompassing technology, processes, automation, and intelligent workflows, tipping the balance in favour of defenders.