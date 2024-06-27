Action1 Achieves CSA STAR Level 1 Certification

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Action1 announced it has secured Security, Trust & Assurance Registry (STAR) Level 1 Certification from the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization promoting the use of security best practices within cloud computing and helping foster secure cloud environments through education. Additionally, Action1 has signed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Secure by Design Pledge. These initiatives underscore Action1’s commitment to internal security and solidify its position as a trusted vendor in the cloud-based patch management space.

As Action1 has achieved CSA STAR Level 1 successfully, it is now listed in CSA’s publicly accessible registry. The STAR registry lists cloud solutions from vendors that follow the strictest security and privacy controls, facilitating users in identifying vendors dedicated to maintaining data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. The CSA STAR program is recognized as the industry’s most powerful program for security assurance in the cloud.

Action1 is a cloud-native patch management platform enabling enterprises to rapidly discover and remediate vulnerabilities with a 99% patch success rate. It helps understaffed IT teams save time and reduce costs by streamlining third-party patching, including custom software, and OS updates, all fully integrated with full feature-parity and uniformity.

By signing CISA’s Secure by Design Pledge, Action1 has joined cybersecurity industry leaders in a unified commitment to enhancing software security standards. This pledge represents a significant step in ensuring that security is a foundational element in software development and is part of CISA’s global Secure by Design initiative, launched last year, which implements the White House’s National Cybersecurity Strategy.

These initiatives exemplify the high security standards of the Action1 cloud-native platform, which is also certified for ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type II by independent auditors. Visit action1.com/security to learn more about these certifications.