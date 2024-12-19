Abnormal Security Named as Leader in Inaugural 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Gartner evaluated 14 vendors across the email security market and placed Abnormal in the Leaders Quadrant. We feel this placement recognizes Abnormal for excelling in both Completeness of Vision by addressing current and future email threats, and in Ability to Execute by delivering tangible results for customers. Of all 14 vendors in the Magic Quadrant, Abnormal is positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision.

In the report, Gartner highlights that “humans are increasingly incapable of identifying social engineering attacks as large language models (LLMs) are refined for purpose by attackers.” To combat these sophisticated threats, we believe that organizations need solutions that utilize behavioral AI and natural language processing to analyze user behavior and detect anomalies.

Abnormal’s Human Behavior AI Platform stands out in the market for its unique behavioral AI approach to stopping the full spectrum of email attacks, including sophisticated social engineering threats like business email compromise, credential phishing, and account takeover. The platform connects via API to analyze thousands of signals from multiple data sets and precisely baseline known behavior. Autonomous AI models then enable Abnormal to detect anomalous activity and stop never-before-seen attacks with superhuman speed and accuracy.

Abnormal’s inclusion in this Magic Quadrant follows the company’s recent recognition as a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Email Security. As of December 19th 2024, out of 263 reviews, Abnormal has a 99% Would Recommend rating and an average rating of 4.8 on Gartner Peer Insights™.