Abacus Group wins Best Cloud Services Solution in Private Equity Wire US Emerging Manager Awards 2024

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Abacus Group, the leading Managed Services Provider (“MSP”) to alternative investment firms, announced it has been named Best Cloud Services Solution in the prestigious Private Equity Wire US Emerging Manager Awards 2024.

The award, which recognises excellence among private equity service providers, was based on a vote among the entire Private Equity Wire userbase in an online poll following Abacus’s nomination through a survey of more than 100 emerging private equity fund managers. The award was presented on March 13 at an exclusive ceremony and networking event at Convene 101 Park Avenue, New York.

In addition to winning Best Cloud Services Solution, Abacus Group was nominated in the Best Cyber Security Solution category. It also follows the company’s success in winning Best Cloud Service Provider at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2024, as well as receiving a nomination as Best Cyber Security Provider.

Abacus Group, known for its innovative Abacus Cloud platform designed to cater to the unique technology needs of the alternative investments industry, continues to lead the way in delivering scalable, secure, and compliant cloud solutions. Private equity firms face a myriad of challenges today, including the escalating threat of cyberattacks and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements.

With the Abacus Cloud platform, firms can access scalable IT services, ensuring they have the capacity to meet cybersecurity needs while adhering to storage and compliance mandates. Abacus also places a major emphasis on security, offering leading solutions, delivered by certified professionals, to protect against cyber threats.