March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Abacus Group announced the appointment of Elizabeth Kubycheck as its new Chief People Officer (CPO) and Chief of Staff (CoS). Kubycheck brings over 20 years of leadership and executive programme management experience to drive Abacus Group’s people strategy as it continues to scale globally.

As CPO, Kubycheck will oversee all people programmes, functions and systems across the business, including HR, benefits, recruiting and talent management. As CoS, she will take charge of coordinating and governing strategic initiatives across the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), ensuring alignment with long-term business goals and enterprise value creation.

Her primary responsibilities include spearheading key initiatives such as annual strategic planning, employee career pathing, company-wide communications and enhancing global HR processes and KPIs. With a focus on maintaining outstanding employee retention rates, she will also work closely with the ELT in expanding Abacus Group’s operations across international markets.

Kubycheck joins Abacus Group from ATSG, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief People and Brand Officer. She has also held senior roles at Bell Techlogix, CIBER and DTAG T-Systems, developing global marketing, communications and people engagement strategies, international M&A activities, and business continuity management.