A Quarter of Global Consumers have Experienced Data Theft or Loss

January 2025 by Acronis

Acronis has unveiled the findings of its inaugural report, Data Privacy in 2025: A survey to explore consumer views on cyber protection. Of those surveyed, 64% of global consumers identified data breaches as their top privacy concern, with 25% having experienced data theft or loss, and 12% unsure if they’ve been breached. This exhibits the hidden nature of many cyberattacks and stresses the urgent need to strengthen personal cyber defenses.

The report highlights that while over 60% rate data security as "very important," only 40% frequently update their passwords, and nearly 70% continue to use public WiFi for sensitive activities. Additional concerns include weak password protection, with fewer than half (46%) employing two-factor authentication (2FA), a key defense against breaches.

Other key findings include:

Solid Backup Practices: Two-thirds (66%) back up their data regularly, while 9% don’t back up their data at all. Surprisingly, 4% don’t know what backup means.

Mobile Security Adoption Lags: Although 43% of respondents report using mobile security apps, 35% are unfamiliar with these tools, even as smartphones become essential to modern digital life.

Consumer Frustrations: Nearly 30% of respondents find security tools too complex to use, and 25% cite high costs as a barrier to adoption.

"At Acronis, we’ve seen how both corporate practices and individual behaviors shape the landscape of data privacy and cyber protection," said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. "We launched this survey around Data Privacy Day to better understand how home users think about data protection and the steps they are taking to safeguard their information. While many people are rightly concerned about how organisations handle their data, this survey highlights that individuals also play a crucial role in protecting themselves."

There is also a clear generational divide when it comes to digital protection, with younger consumers (under 35) reporting significantly more breach incidents than older demographics (55-64), potentially reflecting riskier digital habits. But encouragingly, video-based cybersecurity education is gaining traction, with 44% of global consumers turning to online videos to learn about safety best practices.

"This inaugural consumer-focused survey from Acronis highlights a critical paradox in modern cybersecurity - individuals are increasingly aware of the risks, yet still many lack the tools or knowledge to protect themselves effectively," said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis. "Data breaches are a top concern globally so there is an urgent need for simpler, more accessible cybersecurity solutions paired with data backup, and stronger education to empower individuals to protect their digital lives. These efforts can help bridge the gap between awareness and action."

As a call to action on Data Privacy Day, Acronis urges consumers to adopt foundational practices such as regular data backups, enabling two-factor authentication (2FA), and using mobile security apps.

Methodology

The Acronis Data Privacy in 2025 Survey gathered responses from 2,480 general-population consumers aged 18–64 across eight countries, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and Brazil.