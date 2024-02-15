A new leader for Prysm: Vincent Altes is appointed Managing Director.

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

As of February 1, 2024, Vincent ALTES will take over as CEO of Prysm, a Vitaprotech Group company based in Aix-en-Provence and expert in PSIM software solutions for security, safety and building management systems.

Vincent ALTES replaces Jean-Michel BELIN, founder of Prysm in 1996, who is retiring from his position

as Managing Director.

For over 25 years, Jean-Michel BELIN has led Prysm to a remarkable growth. Today, the company

benefits from a network of over 150 partners worldwide, trained in its AppVision PSIM platform, and

has sold over 4,000 licenses. His strategic vision and commitment have been key to the company,

and we thank him for it.

A new dynamic for the company

An engineer by training, Vincent ALTES has a solid knowledge of the safety/security market,

acquired in a wide variety of market verticals, and through multidisciplinary approaches: product

manufacturer, software publisher, system integrator, installer, maintainer, remote monitoring.

He began his career in 2007 at Cegelec Secure, a VINCI Energies subsidiary, before joining Scutum

France in 2015. In each of his companies, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to energize

operations by initiating, structuring and leading new sales and production organizations.

His attentiveness to the market, his sense of end-customer service and his intrapreneurial mindset

are invaluable assets for meeting the challenges ahead at Prysm, and fostering innovation that is

ever more in tune with market needs.

International ambitions

The arrival of Vincent ALTES as Managing Director of Prysm is part of the Vitaprotech Group’s

drive to accelerate its international development. His dual culture, French and Spanish, and his

experience of complex projects in Europe and the Middle East, are all assets that will help the

company achieve its objectives