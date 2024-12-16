A CISO’s New Year Resolutions for 2025

December 2024 by Randolph Barr, CISO at Cequence Security

© Diego Cervo

Resolution 1

My resolution is to improve my interactions with my executive colleagues to better connect security with the success of the business. I come across one or two leaders each year who appear to have a misunderstanding or to underestimate the significance of security activities. I understand how important these efforts are, but the message isn’t getting through, which can get frustrating to say the least. I frequently think back on guidance from a mentor who imparted a lesson: every person processes information in a unique way. For one leader, a PowerPoint presentation that works could need to be changed to a talk in the hallway or reframed through the lens of business enablement or market prospects.

This year, I aim to learn more about each leader’s preferred methods of information processing and communication. I must modify my strategy, whether it is by providing short and specific updates, having casual conversations, or coordinating security with their strategic goals. I can make sure our programs have a greater impact by shifting away from fear-based narratives (FUD) and toward the ways that security can foster innovation and expansion.

In the end, I want every leader to view security as a reliable ally in accomplishing their objectives. I think that by adjusting my approach, I can strengthen my engagement and realise some improvements on my security program.

Resolution 2

I now understand the great need to interact with the larger security community beyond CISO-only gatherings and dinners this year to network with future security practitioners and fresh talent. Their paths to leadership differ from mine, and I think much may be gained from their challenges, creative ideas, and security viewpoint.

As in-person meetings make a strong comeback, I am excited to be part of active security groups where deep connections are created by shared experiences and honest communication. By means of these exchanges, I hope to understand the tooling and techniques others have discovered, whether quite successful or not so successful in enhancing their security initiatives.

Every interaction is an opportunity for me to grow in knowledge and discover useful applications for my security program. Building these ties and embracing other points of view will help me to develop as a security professional.

Resolution 3

My annual resolution as a CISO is to assist aspirant security professionals in finding meaningful positions so that I may be giving back to the Philippines. A few years ago, I began working with academics from 14 different universities to understand why graduates with computer science degrees sometimes find it difficult to enter their desired professions. The difficulties were two-fold: obsolete syllabi and little local possibilities. Encouragingly, positions in technology are growing and teachers are ready to include the newest technologies in their courses.

I want to expand this project this year by interacting with nearby companies to close the knowledge-gap between academia and industry. Understanding how we may provide teachers with the tools and information they need to train students for current security responsibilities is one of my aims. As many stakeholders as feasible will be met to create a program supporting instructors, future graduates, and alumni overcoming challenges into their chosen fields.

Many gifted graduates are choosing to work in fast-food or call centers rather than using their degrees. Pivoting into security gets more difficult the more time they spend in unrelated roles. Working with the professors and other companies, I can provide routes to guarantee that they—and upcoming graduates—achieve their career goals.