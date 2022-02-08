Zscaler Appoints Paul Eccleston as Vice President International for Partners and Alliances

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Zscaler, Inc. announced Paul Eccleston has been appointed as the Vice President of International for Partners and Alliances to accelerate the growth of the Zscaler™ channel organisation in the EMEA and APAC regions. In his new role, he takes responsibility for all channel segments and will lead and grow a world-class channel team to build successful relationships with the Distribution, Service Provider, System Integrator, Value Added Reseller, MSP & Alliance partner ecosystem in EMEA and APAC.

The network of partners and technology partners enable joint customers to architect a solution that supports the changing needs of hybrid work and secure multicloud environments. Zscaler helps organisations to move away from traditional network infrastructures to the cloud securely, by using the principles of zero trust. The Zero Trust Exchange™ platform makes navigating change to digitisation a simpler, faster, and more productive experience.

For more than 20 years, Paul has created, built, and led channel organisations across EMEA. Before joining Zscaler, he was Executive Chairman and CEO of Nuvias Group a specialist security, infrastructure and collaboration distributor enabling partners to build successful and profitable businesses with the leading vendors in this space. Paul brings a great wealth of experience to Zscaler, having worked extensively with the leading partners and vendors in the industry including Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, HP, Dell, Symantec, Juniper, Fortinet, VMWare, Citrix, and Zoom to build successful channels and business relationships. As a highly respected channel advocate, Paul had been a member of many EMEA and Global Channel Advisory councils, representing all partner communities in helping to define channel strategies and implement successful channel programmes.