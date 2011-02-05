Zoom Introduces Category-Redefining Contact Center Solution

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. announced Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution that is optimized for video and integrated right into the same Zoom experience. Now available, Zoom Contact Center, previously Zoom Video Engagement Center, combines unified communications and contact center capabilities with the useability of the Zoom platform. Zoom Contact Center supports customer service use cases and workflows using channels like video and voice, with SMS and webchat currently in beta.

The Zoom platform is powering the future of communications beyond meetings with unified communications, the Zoom Developer Platform, Zoom Events, and now Zoom Contact Center. These innovations – and there are many more – were created with the same level of scalability and simplicity that has made Zoom the trusted platform for more than a half-million businesses worldwide.

Innovation Through Video

Zoom Contact Center will have over 100 agent, supervisor, and contact center administrator features at launch. Future investments will include additional channels, CRM and workforce management integrations, and AI/ML to optimize agent productivity. At launch, Zoom Contact Center will extend traditional capabilities typically optimized for voice to provide a unique end customer experience through channels like video.

Enabling Connected Work From Anywhere

Contact center agents are frequently tied to physical contact center locations, and if able to work remotely, often still need to navigate multiple communications tools. Zoom Contact Center streamlines inefficiencies by bringing communications into one central hub. In addition to helping end customers with a rich agent experience, agents can collaborate with peers, supervisors, or other employees right in Zoom Chat and channels. Unified communications and contact center together empowers agents to be more productive from any location while feeling connected to the larger organization.

Ensuring Ease of Deployment and Use

Zoom Contact Center is simple for administrators to configure and deploy, including a graphical drag-and-drop IVR designer. Contact center administrators can easily create menus, greetings, and prompts right in the same Zoom Admin portal. Zoom Contact Center can also integrate chat and video into an existing digital presence, like a website, helping organizations have conversations with customers in the right context and at the right time.

Customer choice is an essential value of the Zoom platform. In addition to Zoom Contact Center, Zoom intends to maintain its valued existing contact center partnerships.

Zoom Contact Center is now available in the U.S. and CA, with more international availability coming later this year.