Zivver runner-up in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for 2020

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Zivver ranked second in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for 2020, it was announced last night. Deloitte presents the award annually to the Dutch technology company that has achieved the highest rate of revenue growth in the past four years. Zivver’s revenue grew 7,082 percent during this period.

Ivo Meij, Senior Manager at Deloitte, congratulated Zivver on ranking second in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50. "Zivver is proof that the need for secure communications is rising significantly. The tremendous growth achieved by the company in recent years has also been boosted by laws and regulations such as GDPR and NTA 7516, as well as the fact that more and more organisations are taking responsibility for handling information safely and securely.”

In September Zivver raised USD 17 million in new funding in an early funding round. This puts the company’s total finance capital so far at USD 30 million.

In 2018 Zivver had been nominated for the Rising Star Award, also part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50. The Rising Star Award was created specifically for technology companies that have been in business less than four years.