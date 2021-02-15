Zivver and Agari Announce New Partnership to Secure all Outbound Email Communications

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Zivver announced a new partnership with trusted email identity company Agari. As a result of this alliance, information security leaders now have access to a combined solution that secures all aspects of outbound email communications.

As reported in Omdia’s Market Radar 2020, outbound email security is one of the biggest challenges facing organisations today. Contributing factors include an increased remote, digital workforce (prompted by Covid-19); evolving privacy regulations and compliance demands; and email being the leading cause of data leaks worldwide, due to human error and serious security gaps. Zivver’s new partnership with Agari will address many of these challenges, bringing benefits including data leak prevention, enhanced customer trust, and compliance with global data protection regulations.

Zivver empowers organisations to safeguard sensitive information when sending emails by adding a security and privacy layer on top of existing systems, such as Outlook and Gmail. This user-focused product design allows employees to continue communicating and sharing data in their usual way, guided by non-intrusive alerts to prevent human error data leaks. With Agari, organisations can protect each user’s inbox with email defence designed to eliminate email deception. Its Agari Brand Protection product addresses the specific outbound exploit of domain spoofing/brand hijacking, to ensure that emails which are sent can be trusted by recipients. This capability complements Zivver, which secures outbound email communications in all three stages: before, during and after sending.

By choosing a combined Zivver and Agari solution, organisations will benefit from the ability to:

● Gain full visibility and governance across all email channels.

● Control digital risks with effective data and privacy protection.

● Enable compliance with evolving data protection regulations.

● Authenticate email messages and improve deliverability.

● Block inbound attacks and protect an organisation’s brand from abuse.

● Optimise brand equity, eliminate customer support costs related to email fraud, and improve email engagement rates.

● Publish a policy that instructs ISPs to deliver or delete emails.