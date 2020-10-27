Zivver Secures $17 Million in New Funding Round to Accelerate International Expansion

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Zivver announced that it has raised $17 million in new funding, bringing its total funding to date to over $30 million. This early-stage funding round was led by international tech investor DN Capital, with participation from new investor SmartFin.

Following a period of rapid domestic growth, the new investment will be used to accelerate Zivver’s international expansion into the UK and other markets, and to expand the Zivver platform.

This investment will also enable the expansion of Zivver’s platform from email data protection and secure file transfer to adjacent use cases like digital signatures, secure forms and secure video. Offering the comfort of safe communication in a single solution, Zivver sits on top of Microsoft Office (Exchange/O365) and Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite), and fills the data protection gaps of other email systems organisations may have in place, such as Mimecast or Proofpoint.

Thomas Rubens, Partner at DN Capital, said, “Gartner’s latest Market Guide for Email Security indicates significant growth potential for secure communication related solutions, stating that organisations increasingly recognise the need to supplement their current email solutions to enhance email data protection. Zivver continues to be recognised by the industry as a technology leader in this field and we are excited to further support them with their international expansion.”

“Data leakages due to unsafe communication are a key challenge for organisations. Zivver’s solution addresses this issue in a unique way by considering people’s actual behaviour,” said Jurgen Ingels, Founding Partner, SmartFin.

The funding round was supported by Zivver’s other existing investors; henQ, a leading venture capital provider for European B2B software startups, and Dawn Capital, Europe’s largest early-stage B2B software investor, and was supplemented by an innovation credit from ABN AMRO Bank.

Raising $17 million in funding is the latest in a flurry of recent Zivver accomplishments. These include being identified as a Representative Vendor for Email Data Protection Specialists in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Email Security; being awarded a place on the UK government’s G-Cloud 12 Framework, for its Cloud Software services; and the award of a contract on the NHSX Clinical Communication Tools Procurement Framework, in partnership with Barrier Networks.