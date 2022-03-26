Zimperium to be Acquired by Liberty Strategic Capital for Approximately $525 Million

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Zimperium announced it will be acquired for approximately $525 million by Liberty Strategic Capital, the private equity firm founded and led by former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin. With this investment, Liberty Strategic Capital will acquire a controlling interest in Zimperium and Secretary Mnuchin will chair the company’s Board of Directors. The investment will enable Zimperium to continue accelerating its growth, both organically and via strategic acquisitions. SoftBank Corp., which has been an investor in Zimperium since 2017, will continue as a minority investor.

The number of mobile devices worldwide is expected to reach 18.2 billion by 2025, more than doubling the number of people in the world. As the number of mobile devices worldwide expands, so does the cybersecurity threat to people, organizations and governments across the globe. Zimperium’s 2022 Global Mobile Threat Report recently revealed that nearly one in four mobile endpoints encountered malicious applications last year. Attack vectors for compromising mobile devices expanded as well, with Zimperium’s research showing that 75% of phishing sites discovered last year specifically targeted mobile devices.

Zimperium is the global leader in mobile device and app security, offering real-time, on-device protection against both known and unknown threats. Zimperium’s patented and award-winning z9 machine learning-based engine protects mobile devices from device, network, phishing and application attacks. Zimperium delivered record growth and momentum in 2021, with milestones including:

• 53 percent growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR)

• Acquisition of Mobile DevSecOps technology leader, whiteCryption

• New strategic partnerships with organizations including SentinelOne, Motorola Mobility, Intertrust and Ping Identity

• Launch of Michigan Secure and LA Secure apps to provide residents and visitors with free mobile security, similar to the previously launched NYC Secure app

As Secretary of the Treasury and a member of the National Security Council, Secretary Mnuchin helped shape the U.S. government’s approach to cyber threats, including supervising the design of new economic sanctions targeting Iranian, Russian and North Korean cyber attackers and transnational cyber criminals, and using sanctions authorities to combat ransomware attacks. Secretary Mnuchin was also the U.S. government’s lead official responsible for cybersecurity across the financial services sector. In that capacity, he worked directly with top U.S. regulators and chief executives of the largest U.S. financial institutions on cybersecurity preparedness, regulatory coordination and incident response. In addition, Secretary Mnuchin led the modernization of technology and data security within the Internal Revenue Service to better protect the single largest collection of sensitive personal financial data in the country.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Zimperium, while Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP provided legal counsel. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP provided legal counsel to Liberty Strategic Capital. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.