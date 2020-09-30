ZIVVER Secure Digital Communications Now Available to NHS Trusts via Barrier Networks

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

ZIVVER announced that its communication platform is available to NHS trusts via channel partner Barrier Networks, which has been chosen as a supplier for the NHSX’s new Clinical Communication Tools Framework, specifically for the provision of ZIVVER’s solution.

NHSX – a joint unit bringing together teams from the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and NHS Improvement to drive the digital transformation of care – has led on the development of this new framework, in response to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s announcement that NHS trusts will be required to phase out pagers by the end of 2021, and to move to more modern communication tools. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this requirement, driven by the core objective of making it easier for staff, trusts and commissioners to use products, solutions and software from a range of approved suppliers that best meet their needs.

ZIVVER provides the functionality to let health professionals easily find and securely communicate with contacts from NHS address books, from any device anywhere. Use case examples include enabling healthcare specialists to share reports, for one hospital to share data with another hospital, and for clinicians to share treatment advice with GPs – with sensitive data safeguarded throughout.