Yves Le Floch joins Risk&Co as Strategic Intelligence Director

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Risk&Co has announced the appointment of Yves Le Floch as Director of the Strategic Intelligence Business Unit from January 2022.

Previously Vice President Cybersecurity at Capgemini Sogeti France, Yves Le Floch held several cyber-related management positions in the Group. He also worked for a long time for French government administrations, in particular for the French defence procurement agency, Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA), of the French Defence Ministry, and for the French General Secretariat of Defence and National Security under the Prime Minister from 2005 to 2012.

He graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique Paris and the ISAE Sup’Aéro.