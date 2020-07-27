Yubico announced its new channel partner programme for European resellers

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Yubico announced its new channel partner programme for European resellers, which is designed to facilitate both education and access to hardware-backed authentication with the YubiKey. With the introduction of three new classification tiers — Authorised, Certified, and Certified Gold — the Yubico Channel Partner Programme recognises existing reseller performance and equips the company’s broad network of partners to meet increasing demands for stronger account protection in European markets.

Many organisations are realising the perils of password-based authentication, and are looking to modernise their security practices across the board to defend against phishing attacks and account takeovers. European resellers and distributors are uniquely positioned to educate these organisations and help them navigate the best path to upgrading their security practices and solutions.

The Yubico Channel Partner programme is adapted to fit requirements for companies of all sizes and profiles, helping to simplify the onboarding process for new resellers and distributors. Based on performance, Yubico partners are classified in one of three tiers — Authorised, Certified and Certified Gold — with Certified Gold partners considered extensions of Yubico staff in terms of product knowledge and commitment to excellent customer experience. Respective tier-based benefits range from access to training materials and resources, dedicated company support, and co-marketing activities.

All reseller relationships are channelled through a local Value Added Distributor. In the UK and Ireland, Yubico’s distribution partner is Distology.