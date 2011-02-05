Yubico Delivers New Security Key the YubiKey 5C NFC

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Yubico announced the general availability of the YubiKey 5C NFC, the world’s first multi-protocol security key with smart card support, designed with both near-field communication (NFC) and USB-C connections on a single device. The YubiKey 5C NFC is the latest addition to the YubiKey 5 Series product line, and is available to purchase today at yubico.com for $55 USD (approx. £42).

The YubiKey 5C NFC comes at a time when the need for simple, yet strong authentication is on the rise globally. COVID-related phishing attacks continue to surge in the context of remote work, and millions of corporate-owned devices are now shared with families and home networks, making it critical for companies to secure users from any location and machine. Meanwhile, the increasing overlap of personal and work responsibilities demands solutions that are easy to use and non-prohibitive for end users.

Unlike mobile-based authentication offerings, security keys — like the YubiKey — offer the strongest defence against phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks, paired with a seamless user experience. With one simple tap or touch, the YubiKey 5C NFC can be used to authenticate across all leading platforms — iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux — and on any mobile device, laptop, or desktop computer that supports USB-C ports or NFC . YubiKey authentication can be up to four times faster than logging in with a one-time passcode.

Similar to other form factors in the YubiKey 5 Series, the YubiKey 5C NFC supports multiple authentication protocols including: FIDO2 and WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, PIV (smart card), OATH-HOTP and OATH-TOTP (hash-based and time-based one-time passwords), OpenPGP, YubiOTP, and challenge-response. This robust multi-protocol support enables one key to work across a wide range of services and applications ranging from email clients, identity access management (IAM) solutions, VPN providers, password managers, social media platforms, collaboration tools, and many more.

For enterprises, the flexibility of the YubiKey 5C NFC makes it simple to deploy and eliminates the need for costly custom integrations or separate authentication devices for each system. Now, with the recent availability of Yubico’s YubiEnterprise Service offerings, YubiEnterprise Subscription and YubiEnterprise Delivery, organisations can quickly and cost-effectively deploy YubiKey authentication at scale, regardless of employee locations. IT administrators can easily upgrade to the latest YubiKey form factors, including the new YubiKey 5C NFC, and ship them directly to their employees’ front door steps.