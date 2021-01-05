YesWeHack Appoints Michel Ruefenacht as Chief Marketing Officer

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

YesWeHack announced the appointment of Michel Ruefenacht as its Chief Marketing Officer. Ruefenacht will lead the global marketing strategy and execution. With more than 20 years in the industry, Ruefenacht brings extensive technology marketing expertise to help YesWeHack realize its next phase of growth. Michel will report directly to Guillaume Vassault-Houlière, YesWeHack’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Ruefenacht was recently Senior Director Regional Demand Center at Fortinet, where he was responsible for the regional strategy and execution of demand generation and business development. Prior to that, he spent fourteen years at Avaya in a variety of global and regional marketing roles including marketing strategy, ABM, market intelligence, channel marketing, sales enablement, field marketing, product marketing, operations and M&A. Earlier in his career, Ruefenacht was a consulting system engineer at Getronics responsible for advising clients on unified communications and networking architectures.