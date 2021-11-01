YIELD App partners with DeFi risk analysis pioneer Credmark

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

YIELD App is thrilled to announce it is partnering with Credmark, a decentralized risk modeling platform that leverages the data provided by platforms and protocols across the industry in order to generate high integrity, verifiable DeFi risk models.

Credmark brings the risk tools used by traditional financial institutions to the DeFi user. It tackles one of the problems in the current DeFi space, namely the lack of standards and risk modeling, to provide accurate, complete and consistent data to assess risk in DeFi investment portfolios. By leveraging the wider DeFi community to generate and validate these models, Credmark has created a scalable, trustworthy and decentralized solution to risk modeling.

YIELD App believes that everyone should have access to the best investment opportunities. Its mission is to unlock the full potential of DeFi and make it available to the world. To achieve this, it provides an innovative platform that bridges traditional and decentralized finance in the easiest way possible. Users simply deposit their digital assets to earn an APY of up to 17% on stablecoins USDT and USDC, and up to 12% on Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). At the core of the platform’s strategy is its $YLD token, which rewards loyal community members with a higher yield the more YLD they hold in their on-platform wallets.

YIELD App will work with Credmark to run assessments of its DeFi investment strategies, and will include the pools in which it deploys some of its users’ funds. Credmark’s research will also help to inform our decisions and build stronger collaborations with members of the DeFi community, working to strengthen the entire ecosystem.

The YIELD App portfolio team will now be working closely with Credmark to assess its deployments in selected investment pools. The platform will publish the result of this first analysis in our Q4 Report, to be published mid-January 2022.

Ahead of this, Credmark will join a select panel of experts in the risk space on YIELD App’s upcoming edition of “Fridays with YIELD App”, a 30-minute live YouTube panel show, due to air on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 12:00 UTC and also featuring Steady State Finance. This can be viewed live and any time after the show at www.youtube.com/c/YIELDApp/.