Xton Technologies Adds Advanced RDP, SSH, HTTP Proxy Support to Privileged Access Management Software

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Xton Technologies, a provider of privileged access management solutions, announced that Xton Access Manager (XTAM) now includes advanced proxy support for RDP, SSH and web proxies allowing customers to create secure, high trust remote sessions with full session recording and keystroke monitoring using native desktop or mobile applications. This makes it easier for companies to implement and enforce PAM requirements such as auditing, permissions and password rotation without disrupting existing IT workflows.

XTAM proxy support enables:

• Creation of RDP proxy sessions directly from a user’s desktop or mobile device without downloading or installing any agents, custom launchers or deployment packages. Native RDP clients supported include Windows RDP client (MSTSC), Mac RDP client, Remote Desktop Connection Manager, and mRemoteNG.
• Secure remote access with Web or Native Client Support by supporting client applications such as PuTTY, SecureCRT and WinSCP, including SSH Proxy and SSH Tunnel options or through secure connections to Web Sites or Web Management Portals without disclosing the required login credentials.
• Strict enforcement of user authentication with multifactor authentication (MFA) when using native client applications like PuTTY, Remote Desktop, WinSCP, FileZilla, and others.




