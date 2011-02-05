XMCO obtains the PASSI qualification, Provider of security audit of intervention systems

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

XMCO confirms the quality of its services by obtaining the PASSI qualification. Issued by an independent organization under the control of the French National Agency for Security and Information Systems (ANSSI), this qualification attests to the level of requirement and expertise of XMCO’s teams for its analyses, evaluations and support in cybersecurity.

How important is a PASSI qualification?

Being PASSI qualified guarantees the client that the company and its auditors:

have sufficient skills to carry out the audits

rely on an appropriate methodology for the audits

guarantee the confidentiality of the data exchanged and evaluated

Adrien Guinault, Technical Director at XMCO: “The efforts of the ANSSI to bring more confidence in the ecosystem of cybersecurity consulting companies are pushing more and more large companies as well as essential operators to choose service providers who have demonstrated a mastery of the methodologies and skills necessary to perform audits. It seemed natural to us to also be referenced to meet this demand, which is increasingly present in calls for tender.”

"The qualification confirms that we have a proven training process for our consultants and a framework for carrying out our services that is perfectly adapted to the best practices proposed by the ANSSI," explains Stéphane Avi, Head of the Audit Department.

Further recognition for XMCO’s audit activities

This qualification has been delivered to XMCO for the following 5 activities

1. Architecture audit

2. Organizational and physical audit

3. Intrusion tests

4. Configuration audit

5. Code audit

In addition to its auditing activities, XMCO supports its customers through various cybersecurity projects:

• Awareness projects: training, demonstrations, phishing campaigns

• Serenity, a strategic Cyber Threat Intelligence solution

• Yuno, a cybersecurity monitoring solution

• PCI DSS support