XM Cyber Launches New Kubernetes Exposure Management
November 2023 by Marc Jacob
XM Cyber announced new capabilities that provide complete and continuous visibility into risks and vulnerabilities in Kubernetes environments. Kubernetes Exposure Management helps security teams protect critical
assets running in Kubernetes clusters across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure.
The new solution delivers continuous visibility into vulnerabilities, risky permissions, and misconfigurations that could allow attackers to breach Kubernetes environments
and access valuable data and applications. By extending XM Cyber’s industry-leading XM Attack Graph
Analysis™ to Kubernetes, organizations can now see integrated risks across hybrid environments and intelligently
prioritize remediation based on potential impact to critical assets.
Key benefits of XM Cyber’s Kubernetes Exposure Management include:
360-Degree Visibility: Gain a comprehensive
view of risks and excessive permissions across all Kubernetes assets.
Protection for Sensitive Resources:
Ensure the security of vital Kubernetes resources like ConfigMaps and Secrets.
Cross-Environment Analysis
that reduces remediation efforts: Perform multi-step attack
modeling, risk assessment, and prioritization that considers the needs of multiple domains.
Rapid Time-to-Value: Initial deployment
can be completed in hours to unlock actionable exposure insights from day one.
Security issues have caused
67% of companies to delay or slow down Kubernetes deployment.
XM Cyber’s Kubernetes Exposure Management capabilities are aimed at helping security teams tackle this emerging risk vector head-on.