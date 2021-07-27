Worldstream Launches Software-Defined Portfolio of 12 IT solutions ‘As-a-Service’

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Worldstream launches a new software-defined product portfolio with 12 new infrastructure IT solutions ‘as-a-service’. Built on the recently launched Worldstream Elastic Network (WEN), the new as-a-service service portfolio has been developed by Worldstream’s own R&D department and responds to the increasing use of cloud and hybrid IT infrastructures and the corresponding flexibility and scalability needs of IT companies.

The recently launched Worldstream Elastic Network (WEN) is a highly secured software defined network (SDN) that provides high bandwidths and acts as an interconnection platform between data centers as well as within the data center environment. Worldstream now brings 12 infrastructural IT solutions ‘as-a-service’ to the market which are using this Worldstream SDN platform.

These include the following infrastructural IT solutions that are now provided by Worldstream software-defined, ‘as-a-service’: private cloud (VMware based), object storage, block storage, firewalls, bare metal/dedicated servers, anti-DDoS, colocation, cloud onramps, and more. Worldstream expects to gradually expand its as-a-service portfolio with new infrastructure solutions.

EVPN-VXLAN Technology

The new as-a-service IT solutions and the Worldstream Elastic Network on which the services are developed leverage Worldstream’s global network backbone with a high bandwidth capacity of 10Tbit/s and 45 percent network utilization.

With its infrastructural IT solutions as-a-service, Worldstream focuses on IT companies including managed service providers (MSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), systems integrators and other IT channel companies that provide the setup and management of IT infrastructures for end users.

Availability, European Expansion

The 12 new as-a-service solutions, which can be flexibly interconnected via Worldstream’s SDN, will initially be offered from Worldstream’s own data centers in the Rotterdam-Den Hague region. These as-a-service solutions can be used by customers throughout the Netherlands. It is also possible to connect to other data centers in The Netherlands and to all business locations in The Netherlands. Later this quarter Worldstream expects to expand its as-a-service portfolio internationally and also launch it elsewhere in Europe.

A complete overview of the infrastructural IT solutions that Worldstream is now delivering ‘as-a-service’, which can be dynamically connected via the Worldstream Elastic Network (WEN):

Bare Metal/Dedicated Servers – Physical servers deployed in data centers where Worldstream’s 10Tbit/s global backbone has its presence. These servers can be delivered ‘as-a-service’ and combined through WEN with the other infrastructure solutions being offered.

Cluster-as-a-service – Servers deployed in a geographically dispersed infrastructure can work together as a single entity through the cluster-as-a-service offering. Workloads on bare metal can be easily moved to public or private cloud, and vice versa. Firewall – This virtual firewall helps users protect applications, files and services. Worldstream’s firewall-as-a-service can be customized to meet unique user needs.

Cloud On-Ramp – To facilitate the establishment of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments, this on-ramp provides secure direct access to all public cloud providers including Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud. Object Storage – For scalable storage of large amounts of unstructured files with desired high throughput, for example also when storage in many different regions is required.

Block Storage – For high-performance storage of large amounts of data, for the purpose of database or transaction applications and I/O intensive workloads. Colocation – Customer equipment housed in one of Worldstream’s data centers in the Netherlands or internationally can be seamlessly incorporated into hybrid IT environments through this colocation-as-a-service solution. Anti-DDoS – An innovative DDoS scrubbing solution that protects against the most powerful DDoS attacks, partly due to Worldstream’s global network backbone with massive bandwidth capacity (10 Tbit/s).

Private Cloud – A VMware-based client-specific cloud environment, with firewall and redundant iSCSI SAN all-flash storage included. With multi-datacenter set-ups as an option.

3rd Party Datacenter – For quickly and cost-effectively creating secure direct connections to other data centers in the Netherlands and internationally. Multi Location – A multi-location data center setup is easily achieved through this solution. Worldstream is able to offer the as-a-service solutions on multiple locations in Europe.

Fiber to the Business – This solution makes it possible to seamlessly connect any business location in the Netherlands and use Worldstream’s infrastructural IT solutions at these locations.