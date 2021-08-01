Worldstream Expands into Germany, Adds Data Center in Frankfurt with maincubes

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Worldstream is expanding its presence across Europe with the deployment of a new data center in maincubes’ FRA01 facility in Frankfurt, Germany. It includes the installation of a new Point-of-Presence for Worldstream’s 10Tbit/s global network and allows Worldstream to now offer private cloud, dedicated servers, block and object storage, DDoS protection, colocation and other IaaS services from Frankfurt. These products can also be delivered ‘as-a-service’, powered by their recently launched SDN, Worldstream Elastic Network and aimed at MSPs.

The maincubes FRA01 facility in Frankfurt, Germany is a purpose-built, 3 story data center which is located close to one of the world’s largest Internet Exchanges, DE-CIX. Equipped with energy efficient cooling technologies, a high-redundancy setup, rigorous security measures and dense connectivity options, maincubes FRA01 is able to provide Worldstream with a solid additional data center hub for the delivery of Worldstream’s IaaS services across Europe and beyond.

Worldstream’s IaaS services now available in Frankfurt include a wide variety of hybrid IT options including private cloud, dedicated servers, storage, colocation, DDoS protection, cloud onramps, and more. Its expanding portfolio of as-a-service solutions powered by this Worldstream Elastic Network would especially be interesting for managed service providers (MSPs) across Europe. All these IaaS services are backed by the company’s proprietary high-bandwidth global network backbone with more than 10Tbit/s available and 45% utilization. Based on client demand, Worldstream expects that its data center expansion into Germany will be to the liking of its customers and will prove to be a welcome European extension to Worldstream’s company-owned data centers in Naaldwijk, the Netherlands.

Worldstream Elastic Network

At this new data center location in Frankfurt, Worldstream clients can make use of the company’s recently launched SDN, Worldstream Elastic Network (WEN). As a software-defined network powered by Worldstream’s 10Tbit/s global network backbone, WEN is available at any network PoP location where Worldstream’s 10Tbit/s global network backbone has data center presence.

The Worldstream Elastic Network provides SMEs, enterprises, MSPs, CSPs and systems integrators the opportunity to flexibly deploy, interconnect and easily scale IaaS resources at this new data center location in Frankfurt.