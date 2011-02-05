Worldline launches Data as a Service platform for online payments

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Worldline announced Ingenico’s launch of its first ever Data as a Service (DaaS) platform for payments, Ingenico Insight. The state-of-the-art solution features the latest in machine learning (ML) and data science capabilities for payments combined with an intuitive and tailored user experience. Ingenico is part of Worldline since October of 2020 and offers merchants smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce.

Ingenico Insight is a new evolution in reporting, business intelligence (BI) and transaction management for payments. It transforms the traditional dashboard, used to see aggregated data, into a platform with deep-dive and payment optimization features. The platform will include capabilities to extrapolate data and make predictions and provide prescriptive measures and will offer a benchmarking ability to compare against industry averages. These features built with ML and artificial intelligence (AI) use past data to know how to influence the future. Worldline customers can act intuitively and in real-time, investigate datapoints individually (such as separate transactions or disputes), take control of data and identify and resolve conversion, chargeback or fraud related issues much faster. By enabling this deep-dive capability into separate datapoints, Worldline is making reporting and problem-solving easier and more precise.

To allow businesses to manage data across the entirety of the payments funnel, the solution can also be tailored to the employee using it. For instance, a fraud manager will be most interested in payment disputes and fraud issues, while payment managers will want to know more about authorization and conversion rates. The solution ensures they see the data they need and recognizes multiple stakeholders such as fraud, finance, operations, developers, and payment managers.

Going forward, Worldline has confirmed that it will continuously evolve the platform, to enhance its capabilities, features and functionality. The roadmap includes the addition of autonomous analytics, ML powered chargeback advice and easier refunds and chargebacks.

Ingenico Insight has launched in beta version and is available now.