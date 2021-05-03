World Password Day: 75% of Americans Had To Change Their Password in 2021 Due to a Security Breach

May 2021 by iProov

According to a recent survey conducted by iProov, 75% of respondents have had to change their password due to a security or data breach. That’s up over 10% from last year.

The results also revealed:

• Almost half of respondents (42%) change their password only once a year or less.

• Over half (54%) of Americans have abandoned online purchases due to forgotten passwords. That’s up 10% from last year.

Joe Palmer, President of iProov, notes: "Passwords are a global problem. All around the world, businesses are losing customers and revenues because people can’t remember their passwords. It’s time that organizations moved to alternatives like face verification. It’s secure, it’s effortless and with iProov it works on mobile devices, computers and kiosks."

