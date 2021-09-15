Search
World-Leading Event Series, TechEx Global, Returning September 2021

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

The world-leading enterprise technology exhibition and conference will return to Business Design Centre, London on the 6-7 September 2021 to host its fifth annual event. It will bring together key industries from across the globe for two days of top-level content and thought leadership discussions across 5 co-located events.

• AI & Big Data Expo
• IoT Tech Expo
• Cyber Security & Cloud Expo
• Blockchain Expo
• 5G Expo

TechEx Global will explore the latest innovations within AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security and IoT ecosystems. As well as covering the impact those technologies have on many industries including;
Manufacturing, transport, supply chain, government, legal sectors, financial services, energy, utilities, insurance, healthcare and retail. 5,000+ attendees are expected to congregate from across the world including CTO’s, Heads of

Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Telecom Providers, Developers, Start-Up’s, OEM’s, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and many more.

Co-Located Speakers 2021

Here’s an introduction to just a few of the speakers already announced for the show who will be sharing their knowledge and experiences over the entire co-located conference.

With solution-based case studies, top-level content, 12 conference tracks, live demos and several networking opportunities, this show is not to be missed. Interested in speaking, sponsoring or exhibiting?

There are a variety of opportunities for you to get involved, customised to suit your business objectives including speaking, exhibiting, branding opportunities, 1-1 meeting service, sponsoring and more. To find out more, you can contact the team on enquiries@techexevent.com.

About TechEx Global 2021

5 co-located conferences. 12 conference tracks. 5,000 attendees. 180+ speakers. 125+ exhibitors.
TechEx Global 2021 is home to the AI & Big Data Expo, the IoT Tech Expo, the largest Blockchain Expo, Cyber Security & Cloud Exp and the 5G Expo. As a whole, the event will attract in excess of 5,000 attendees for two days of insightful content covering the whole ecosystem surrounding AI, Big Data, IoT, Blockchain, 5G, and Cyber Security & Cloud.
Our high-level conferences will bring together forward-thinking brands, market leaders, information tech evangelists and hot start-ups to explore and debate the advancements in technology, the impacts within the Enterprise & Consumer sectors as well as Development platforms and Digital Transformation opportunities.

TechEx Global Digital Events
TechEx Global – 13-15 September 2021 – Virtual
TechEx North America– 29-30 September 2021 – Virtual
TechEx Europe – 30 November-1 December2021 – Virtual
TechEx World Series
TechEx Global – 6-7 September 2021 – Business Design Centre London
TechEx North America– 29-30 September 2021 – Virtual
TechEx Europe – 23-24 November 2021 – RAI Amsterdam

