WithSecure™ bringing intelligence-driven protection to defenders with creation of new unit

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

The world’s increasingly fraught geopolitical situation has precipitated a concerning variety of cyber attacks targeting individuals, corporations, civil infrastructure, and governments. These threats have become progressively abundant and sophisticated in nature, WithSecure™ (formerly known as F-Secure Business) to create a new unit to help combat these adversaries.

WithSecure™ Intelligence–WithIntel for short–combines approaches from threat research and machine learning to improve and develop intelligence-driven protection capabilities for use in WithSecure’s solutions and services.

WithSecure™ Vice President Paolo Palumbo, who leads the unit, expects WithIntel’s unique blend of expertise, such as machine learning, malware analysis, reverse engineering, threat intelligence, detection engineering, and data analysis, to help it identify significant emerging threats facing organizations and focus the unit’s protection and detection capabilities against these threats.

WithIntel will utilize all of WithSecure’s technologies to develop and improve the company’s services and solutions. Specific areas of research include endpoint threat detection, cloud and web security, detection and response, data-driven threat insights, tracking and understanding advanced persistent threats, attacks against machine learning systems and how to defend against them, and more. Additionally, WithIntel will leverage innovations in endpoint intelligence generated by the company’s Project Blackfin.

According to Palumbo, WithIntel will closely collaborate with partners, industry counterparts, academic institutions, investigative journalists, and local CERTS, to ensure the unit learns from and contributes to larger efforts to improve cyber defenses.