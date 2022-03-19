Wireless Logic announces Conexa, a new ‘network for things’

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Wireless Logic Group, Europe’s IoT connectivity platform provider, today announces the launch of Conexa, a carrier-grade mobile network built specifically for the IoT. Conexa is designed to provide secure, resilient and flexible connectivity for companies deploying IoT devices and applications anywhere in the world.

Conexa provides a suite of connectivity solutions, network control and security services for global, national and regional deployments and is built over an ecosystem of leading mobile network operators (MNOs). It provides single or multi-network options and commercial models suited to both low and high data use according to application type.

Conexa is GSMA-certified and designed to meet the procurement, manufacturing, and logistics challenges that IoT companies face, providing flexible and scalable implementation, integration and day-to-day operation.

Advanced on-SIM applications, distributed networking, real time controls and cloud integration simplify deployments. Unique on-SIM control functions detect and initiate fail-over, as required, to alternative radio and core network infrastructure to protect mission critical applications.

Conexa enables robust, secure and scalable IoT solutions through:

· Global coverage with a range of local connectivity solutions in key G20 markets and beyond, compliant with permanent roaming and data sovereignty regulations

· Always-on connectivity through a dual redundant core network with automatic failover to ensure high-availability needs can be met

· Tailored connectivity solutions according to lifecycle stages, from factory to field, with advanced remote provisioning of eSIM, iSIM and multi-IMSI SIMs, which also help take cost and complexity out of procurement, manufacturing and distribution processes through single product stock keeping units

· Enhanced flexibility and resilience from on-SIM technologies and rules-based remote SIM provisioning

· Security which can be enhanced through on-SIM security applications and network protection features including IMEI locking, white or blacklisting, and private APN and VPN

· SIMPro, an industry leading management platform for SIM and device management, diagnostics and intelligence that provide insight and control of deployments.